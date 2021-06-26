Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.30. 8,049,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

