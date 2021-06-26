Chimpion Hits Market Cap of $69.03 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00006671 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and $482,089.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

