Chonk (CHONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,945.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $34.22 or 0.00108309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.33 million and $5,945.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

