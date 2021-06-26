Chronologic Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 7% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $182,713.33 and $116.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00052031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00572157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

