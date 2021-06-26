Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

