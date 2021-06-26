Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Cimarex Energy worth $85,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.