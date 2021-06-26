Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

