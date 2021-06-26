Cipher (CPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,242.76

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $124,242.76 and $90,193.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

