Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,682,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

