CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.05 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

