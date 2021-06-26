Citigroup Inc. Acquires 133,547 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 356.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,466,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,898 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

