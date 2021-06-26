Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,699 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,216,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,639,000 after acquiring an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.