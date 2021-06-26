Citigroup Inc. Acquires 47,705 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

