Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,951 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.