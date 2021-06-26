Citigroup Inc. Acquires 80,107 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of 21Vianet Group worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.