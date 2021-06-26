Citigroup Inc. Acquires 84,007 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

NYSE XPEV opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

