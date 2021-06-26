Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 865,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 211,211 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 20.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.