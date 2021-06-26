Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,507,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

