Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,645 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

