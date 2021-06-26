Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,882 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Autohome worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $64.61 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

