Citigroup Inc. Buys 57,752 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of News worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

