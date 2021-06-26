Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,060 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

