Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

DEI stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.