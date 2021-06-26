Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,448,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

KRG stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

