Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 154.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chegg worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

