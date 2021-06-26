Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jabil worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

