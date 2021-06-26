Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ambev by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 508,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.