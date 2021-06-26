Citigroup Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Alliance Data Systems worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

