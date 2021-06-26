Citigroup Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DCP Midstream worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCP. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of DCP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.56. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

