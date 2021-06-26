Citigroup Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,700.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

