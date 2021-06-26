Citigroup Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 51.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 35.0% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock worth $105,873,643. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

