Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

LPLA opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

