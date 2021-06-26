Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invitae worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,732,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

