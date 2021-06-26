Citigroup Inc. Purchases 129,214 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 171.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,568 shares of company stock worth $6,124,725. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

