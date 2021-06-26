Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,363 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

