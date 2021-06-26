Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,359 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

QTS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

