Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,383 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $205.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

