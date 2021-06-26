Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,702 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 147.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:SLG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.