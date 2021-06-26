Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

