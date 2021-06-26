Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Civitas has a total market cap of $153,910.65 and $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001940 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,135,617 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

