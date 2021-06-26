ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Danaos worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $78.75 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

