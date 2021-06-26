ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $14,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

