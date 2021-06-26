ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 34,800 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10,450.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

