ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CEMEX by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

CX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

