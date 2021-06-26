ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

