ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

CLNE stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

