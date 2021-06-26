ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 296.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of TrueCar worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

