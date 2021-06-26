ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

