ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

