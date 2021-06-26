ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:TX opened at $36.30 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

